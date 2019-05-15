Arbor Realty to sell 8M shares and buy back 800K shares

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) slips 1.5% in after-hours trading after announcing plans for a public offering of 8M shares of its common stock.

Intends to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.2M shares.

Plans to use some of the net proceeds to buy 800,000 shares of its stock from its CEO, Arbor Commercial Mortgage LLC, and an estate family vehicle established by Arbor's CEO.

Also plans to use net proceeds for investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.

