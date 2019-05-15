Dillard's -3% after margins shrink

Shares of Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) are on watch after the department store operator reported 1% sales growth in Q1 off a flat comp. Management says sales were strongest in juniors' and children's apparel followed by home and furniture and men's apparel and accessories, while a below-trend performances was noted in the shoes and cosmetics categories.

Gross margin fell 134 bps during the quarter, while net income was 5.4% of sales vs. 5.5% year ago.

DDS -3.22% AH to $61.35 (2019 low)

Previously: Dillard's misses by $0.11, beats on revenue (May 15)