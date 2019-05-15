SITO misses as revenues slide amid cash crunch
- SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) fell short with Q1 revenues that slid by 24%, and the company noted liquidity problems coming from negative cash flow.
- Of $8.4M in sales, the company's traditional mobile device advertising product resulted in $4.9M, while the remainder came form a new product.
- CEO Tom Pallack described the new product as "a next generation tool for cross-media advertising that leverages geo data as a feedback loop to optimize marketing. We’ve chosen to apply this to the theatrical industry as the first of many verticals that we plan to approach.”
- The decline came largely from a big one-time contract recognized in the prior-year quarter, and otherwise from a decline in demand for traditional products.
- Operating loss narrowed, however, to $4.7M from $5.9M, and net loss shrank to $5M from $5.3M.
- At quarter's end, the company had $1.8M in cash and $8.5M in accounts receivable, vs. $2.6M in cash and $10.2M in receivables on Dec. 31. It's working to accelerate collections.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
