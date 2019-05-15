Buffett's Amazon stake valued at ~$900M

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) acquired 483,300 shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) valued at about $860.6M at March 31, according to its 13F filing with the SEC.

At Wednesday's close the value of the holdings comes to $904M.

Buffett first disclosed on May 2 that the firm bought some Amazon shares, but didn't say how much.

Berkshire Hathaway also increased its holdings of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Red Hat (NYSE:RH), while reducing its bets on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Previously: Berkshire takes stake in Amazon (May. 02 2019)