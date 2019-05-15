U.S. near resolving steel tariffs with Canada, Mexico - Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the Trump administration is "close to an understanding" with Canada and Mexico on resolving steel and aluminum tariffs that were not resolved during negotiations over a new trade agreement between the U.S. and the two countries.

Key lawmakers have signaled they would not vote for the USMCA trade agreement unless the steel and aluminum tariffs against Canada and Mexico are removed.

Mnuchin was testifying before a U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee, where he said he and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer have been in discussions with the two countries over the tariff issue.

