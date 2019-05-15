PG&E power lines blamed for deadly Camp Fire, CalFire says

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -1% after-hours following news that CalFire said the deadly 2018 Camp Fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned by the company.

The state agency says a PG&E transmission line near the town of Pulga sparked the fire, which spread quickly across dry vegetation, and that a second point of ignition where vegetation blew into the company's electric distribution lines started another fire that was consumed by the initial fire.

PG&E had said previously that it was "probable" that its equipment would be found to be the source of the Camp Fire, the deadliest and and most destructive fire in California history with 85 civilian fatalities and the destruction of more than 18K structures.