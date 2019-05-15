Greenlight adds Teekay position, closes Shutterfly

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital updates its portfolio positions in the 13F filing for Q1, which is compared to the Q4 holdings.

New position: Teekay (NYSE:TGP) with 0.5M shares.

Increases: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from 3.5M to 5.8M shares, AerCap (NYSE:AER) from 3.85M to 4.16M, Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from 0.14M to 0.34M.

Decreases: GM (NYSE:GM) from 11.9M to 9.12M, Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) 1.33M to 0.66M, Exela Tech (NASDAQ:XELA) from 8.38M to 8.02M, and Voya (NYSE:VOYA) from 1.05M to 0.7M.

Closed: Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from 0.52M shares, Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) from 0.25M, and Chemours (NYSE:CC) from 0.2M.