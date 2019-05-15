Vici boosts credit facility to $1.0B

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) boosts its revolving credit facility by $600M to a total of $1.0B and extends its maturity date to May 2024.

Borrowings under the amended facility will bear interest at a rate in the range of 175 to 200 basis points over LIBOR.

The facility replaces its previous revolving credit facility, which had a total borrowing capacity of $400M and a maturity date of December 2022; borrowings bore interest at 200 bps over LIBOR.

Vici currently has no outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility.

Previously: Vici, Hard Rock team up for $745M casino deal (Apr. 05 2019)