Houston Ship Channel reopens to normal two-way traffic

May 15, 2019 5:29 PM ETKirby Corporation (KEX)KEXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Authorities say the Houston Ship Channel has reopened to both inbound and outbound traffic after salvage crews removed two gasoline barges damaged in a collision last Friday.
  • The collision between a tanker carrying liquid petroleum gas and two barges under tow by Kirby Inland Marine (NYSE:KEX) capsized one barge and damaged the other, leaking more than 11K barrels of gasoline blend containing high concentrations of benzene.
  • The collision is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Coast Guard.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.