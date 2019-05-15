Houston Ship Channel reopens to normal two-way traffic
- Authorities say the Houston Ship Channel has reopened to both inbound and outbound traffic after salvage crews removed two gasoline barges damaged in a collision last Friday.
- The collision between a tanker carrying liquid petroleum gas and two barges under tow by Kirby Inland Marine (NYSE:KEX) capsized one barge and damaged the other, leaking more than 11K barrels of gasoline blend containing high concentrations of benzene.
- The collision is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Coast Guard.