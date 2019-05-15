TV gains mitigate revenue drop in Entravision earnings

Revenues declined and missed in Entravision Communications' (NYSE:EVC) Q1 report, though the company boosted underlying income and swung to a net gain for the quarter.

Television proved a bright spot in revenues that overall dropped 3.2%.

But operating expenses fell 4% and cost of digital media revenue slipped 28%, and EBITDA increased 16% to $8.06M.

The company swung to a net profit of $1.4M from a year-ago loss of $1.8M.

Revenue by segment: Television, $38.25M (up 11%); Radio, $11.96M (down 15%); Digital, $14.5M (down 21%).

Free cash flow was $1.29M, down from the prior year's $1.6M.

