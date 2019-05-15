Turkey nixes U.S. request to delay Russian missile defense deal

Turkey's government again rejects a U.S. request to postpone the purchase of a Russian missile defense system into 2020.

The Trump administration argues that integrating the system with NATO's second-largest army could help Russia gather critical intelligence on the stealth capabilities of the next generation F-35 fighter planes, which Turkish manufacturers help build.

The U.S. has warned that if Turkey completes the $2B-plus Russian purchase, it could be expelled from Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 program and also face sanctions allowing the punishment of entities doing business with parts of the Russian state.