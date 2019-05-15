Social Reality -6.9% as pivot brings revenue decline

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) has dropped 6.9% after hours following its Q1 earnings report, where revenues took a dive as the company pivoted away from its ad targeting and data platform for healthcare.

The company sold its SRAXmd offering and discontinued its Reach product; without $1.86M in SRAXmd revenue, overall revenues fell 72% to $0.59M.

The remaining verticals revenue rose 132% Y/Y, however, to hit that total.

The company took a net loss of $5.8M, which included a $2M charge tied to warrant valuation. That's vs. $11,000 in income a year ago (which included a $3.7M benefit tied to warrant valuation).

It's reiterating full-year guidance to revenues of $20M-$25M, with gross margin of 45-55%.

