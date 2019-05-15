New coalition of big-company CEOs pushes Congress for climate action

A new initiative featuring more than a dozen major corporations and environmental groups is launching a new effort to urge Congress to pass legislation addressing climate change.

The CEO Climate Dialogue includes CEOs from oil giants BP and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) as well as from companies across the economy including Citigroup (NYSE:C), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Ford (NYSE:F).

Also involved: BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP), Exelon (NYSE:EXC), LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLF), PG&E (NYSE:PCG), Unilever (NYSE:UN).

The formation of the group could be another sign that the political window for D.C. to seriously consider comprehensive climate legislation is opening.