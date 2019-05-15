NetEase +3% after tripling profits with top-line strength

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is up 3% postmarket after it topped high-end Street estimates with its Q1 profits, which more than tripled from the previous year.

Net revenues came in at 18.36B yuan (about $2.74B), with strong gains in its core gaming and e-commerce segments.

Gross profit was up 36% to 8.09B yuan, and the company cut operating expenses 1.4%.

Our heightened emphasis on online games, e-commerce, advertising, online education and music allows us to sharpen our focus on areas where we see the most potential for sustainable, long-term growth," says CEO William Ding. "During the first quarter, we made a series of structural optimizations to hone these core growth segments," which "directly resulted in a considerable increase in our profits.

Revenue by segment: Online game services, 11.85B yuan (up 35.3%); E-commerce, 4.79B yuan (up 28.3%); Advertising services, 438.6M yuan (down 5.1%); Innovative businesses and others, 1.28B yuan (up 5%).

Liquidity was 51.85B yuan (about $7.73B), up slightly from last quarter. Cash flow from operations was 3.39B yuan (about $504.6M).

Conference call to come at 7:30 p.m. ET.

