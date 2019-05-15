Bunge looks to downsize before growing again, CEO says

New Bunge (NYSE:BG) CEO Greg Heckman says the company needs to downsize in the short term and earn "the right to grow again" by avoiding costly mistakes and operating with financial discipline.

"We're going to let the numbers drive what should happen for us. First, we need to shrink," Greg Heckman said today at a BMO investors conference in New York. "We need to get the platform performing, improve the returns and position ourselves for the right to grow again."

Heckman also said that while he prefers the stability that a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war would bring, the company can profit in the current environment.