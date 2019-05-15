MacroGenics +13.1% on new data from breast cancer study

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is up 13.1% in postmarket trading after the company revealed positive data from its late-stage study of a cancer drug.

The results are more data from its Phase 3 SOPHIA study of margetuximab in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer (who have previously been treated with anti-HER2-targeted therapies).

The study met its first sequential primary endpoint of progression-free survival, MacroGenics says.

“At ASCO, we will also present data from our Phase 1 study that show HER2-specific T-cell and antibody responses in margetuximab-treated patients," says CEO Scott Koenig. "These data are consistent with the hypothesis that margetuximab facilitates the cooperation of both innate and adaptive immune responses, an emerging paradigm in immuno-oncology.”

