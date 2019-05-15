XPO shareholders support exec pay plan, reject independent chair

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) says shareholders ratified its executive compensation plan and rejected proposals calling for an independent board chair and sexual harassment prevention policies.

XPO shares have been cut in half over the last eight months as the company twice lowered its 2019 profit forecast as it struggles to replace lost revenue and tries to contain investor concern over costly executive compensation.

Shareholder advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis had recommended that investors vote against ratifying compensation for named XPO executives and backed a proposal that would have required an independent board chair.