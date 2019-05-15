Gannett to retain all seats in MNG proxy fight - WSJ

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) looks likely to retain all eight board seats in its harsh proxy fight with MNG/Digital First.

That's based on unofficial voting so far, according to WSJ reporter Cara Lombardo.

It would be the culmination of an activist push by MNG, which pressed a $12/share cash offer for the company even against doubts that it could raise committed financing for the deal. Gannett's market capitalization wrapped the day at roughly $1B.

Along the way, MNG trimmed an opposition slate of directors to three from six, and then proxy advisers largely came in on Gannett's side: ISS backed just one dissident nominee, while Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones put their support behind Gannett's slate.