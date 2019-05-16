FDA ordered to begin review of e-cigs

U.S. Federal Judge Paul Grimm has ordered the FDA to begin its review of e-cigarettes, calling the agency's delay "so extreme as to amount to an abdication of its statutory responsibilities."

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb - who departed last month - previously ruled that e-cig manufacturers would not have to submit their products for review until 2021, saying more time is needed to prepare for regulation.

Separately, North Carolina's attorney general has announced the first state lawsuit against Juul (JUUL), which dominates the U.S. vaping market, saying, "we cannot allow another generation of young people to become addicted to nicotine."

