Tesla push to boost jobs in New York

Seeking to meet employment targets tied to more than $750M in state subsidies, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) said its solar factory in Buffalo would become the "manufacturing home" for its electric vehicle Supercharger cabinets and other energy storage products.

The company's plans in New York have come under scrutiny as it drastically scaled back the U.S. solar business it acquired in 2016 with the $2.6B purchase of SolarCity.

At the time, Tesla though to use the RiverBend factory to make its Solar Roof, but that product has been slow to reach the market.