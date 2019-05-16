Futures debate direction amid latest trade war salvoes

U.S. stock index futures are on edge once again, flipping between red and green overnight, as the Trump administration delivered a one-two punch to China's Huawei Technologies.

A ban was announced that will bar the firm from buying vital U.S. technology without special approval and effectively prohibit its equipment from U.S. telecom networks on national security grounds.

Speculation as to whether China would dump its U.S. debt as a trade war weapon was also renewed as Beijing sold the most Treasurys in almost 2.5 years in March, offloading $20.45B and taking their total holdings to $1.12T.

Oil is up 0.8% at $62.49/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1296/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.36%.

