What to look for in Walmart's earnings

The stakes are high for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) this morning as it reveals its battles for a piece of the e-commerce pie, with recent reports suggesting the company was making progress on this front, as well as winning more share in grocery.

Investors will also be watching out for guidance on the economy and consumer demand, as the threat from Chinese tariffs and resultant price increases loom large.

Last year was a tough one for Walmart as many worried that the retail giant was paying too dearly for growth as it battled Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Previously: Walmart Q1 2020 Earnings Preview (May. 15 2019)