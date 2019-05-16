Colfax offloads air/gas unit, sees bolt-on acquisitions ahead

May 16, 2019 6:54 AM ETColfax Corporation (CFX)CFXBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • It's official! Colfax (NYSE:CFX) has agreed to sell its air and gas handling unit to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners in a deal valued at $1.8B.
  • That includes $1.66B in cash consideration and $0.14B in assumed liabilities and minority interest, subject to customary closing adjustments.
  • "This completes the strategic shift of our portfolio to diversify end-market exposure, reduce cyclicality, and increase profitability,” said CEO Matt Trerotola. "This transaction will position us to achieve our leverage target and pursue strategic bolt-on acquisitions in our Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology segments."
  • CFX +2.7% premarket
