Colfax offloads air/gas unit, sees bolt-on acquisitions ahead
May 16, 2019 6:54 AM ETColfax Corporation (CFX)CFXBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- It's official! Colfax (NYSE:CFX) has agreed to sell its air and gas handling unit to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners in a deal valued at $1.8B.
- That includes $1.66B in cash consideration and $0.14B in assumed liabilities and minority interest, subject to customary closing adjustments.
- "This completes the strategic shift of our portfolio to diversify end-market exposure, reduce cyclicality, and increase profitability,” said CEO Matt Trerotola. "This transaction will position us to achieve our leverage target and pursue strategic bolt-on acquisitions in our Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology segments."
- CFX +2.7% premarket