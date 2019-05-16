ESSA Pharma to acquire Realm Therapeutics

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Realm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLM) in an all-stock transaction.

The Acquisition will be implemented by means of a UK Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006 and is expected to be completed by mid-year. Upon closing, the Company will continue to operate as ESSA Pharma.

Under the terms of Acquisition, Realm Shareholders will be entitled to receive ~0.058 ESSA ordinary shares for each Realm Share.

ESSA's current management team will continue to lead the Company.