Walmart +2% after solid U.S. comp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports comparable sales in the U.S. rose 3.4% in Q1 to match the consensus expectation. A higher average ticket offset a drop in transactions during the quarter.

Sam's Club sales increased only 0.3% as reduced tobacco sales this year impacted the comparison to a year ago.

E-commerce sales rose 37% during the quarter off strong growth in online grocery and the home/fashion categories. The growth was a deceleration from the blistering +43% pace in Q4.

Operating income fell 4.1% or 3.0% on a constant currency basis. The OI drop was better than anticipated with the inclusion of Flipkart factoring in, according to Walmart management. Operating cash flow was $3.6B and free cash flow was $1.4B.

Shares of Walmart are up 1.91% premarket to $101.79 vs. a 52-week trading range of $81.78 to $106.21.

Previously: Walmart beats by $0.11, misses on revenue (May 16)