Iovance up 28% premarket on positive TIL data

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is up 28% premarket on light volume in reaction to new interim data from clinical trials evaluating its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) candidates. The data will be presented at ASCO in Chicago.

Preliminary results from a Phase 2 study, innovaTIL-04, assessing lead candidate LN-145 in patients with recurrent/metastatic/refractory cervical cancer (average of 2.6 prior lines of therapy) showed a 44% response rate (n=12/27) and a disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) of 89% (n=24/27). 11 of the 12 responders maintained their responses at a median follow-up of 3 1/2 months. By comparison, the response rate for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda in second-line cervical cancer is 14%.

New data from Cohort 2 in the Phase 2 innovaTIL-01 trial evaluating Lifileucel (LN-144) in metastatic melanoma patients (average of 3.1 prior lines of therapy) showed a response rate of 38% (n=21/55) and a DCR of 76% (n=42/55). At a median follow-up of 7.4 months, 19% (n=4/21) of the responders progressed.

The first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2 IOV-COM-202 study evaluating the combination of LN-145 and Keytruda in melanoma.

The company will collaborate with Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) to evaluate its ATLAS platform to see if it improves the efficacy of TIL therapy.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.

#ASCO19