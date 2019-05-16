GSK expands collaboration with Zymeworks

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has expanded the scope of its 2016 licensing and collaboration partnership with Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME), now enabling access to the latter's heavy-light chain pairing technology which is part of its Azymetric platform.

Under the updated terms of their agreement, GSK will have the option to develop and commercialize up to six bispecific candidates across a range of disease areas. ZYME will be eligible to receive increased milestone payments and tiered royalties, valued at high as $1.1B if GSK licenses all six programs.