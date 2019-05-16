Qiwi surges 7% after boosting year guidance

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) jumps 7.0% in premarket trading after boosting its 2019 adjusted net profit growth guidance to 40%-50% from its earlier range of 15%-25%.

Sees 2019 total adjusted net revenue rising 9%-15% from 2018 compared with its previous range of 0%-8%.

At its payment services segment, Qiwi now sees net revenue rising 20%-25%, up from its 10%-18% view in March, and net profit growth of 20%-25% vs. 8%-16%.

Q1 adjusted net profit of RUB 1.65B ($25.5M), or RUB 26.64 ($0.41) per share, increased from RUB 1.08B, or RUB 17.62 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted net revenue of RUB 5.82B ($83.7M), beating the sole analyst estimate of $64.7M, vs. RUB 4.12B a year earlier.

Payment services segment net profit of RUB 3.0B ($46.2M) rose 35% Y/Y, while payment services net revenue of RUB 4.34B increased 32% Y/Y; total payment services volume grew 31% to RUB 326.0B.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

