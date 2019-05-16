Walmart hints at higher prices

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) CFO Brett Biggs warned on the impact of tariffs on consumers in an interview this morning.

"We will do everything we can to keep prices low, but increased tariffs lead to increased prices," he stated.

The stance from Walmart could provide some cover for other retailer such as Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Target (NYSE:TGT) to also pass on their tariff pain to consumers.

Walmart grew U.S. comparable sales by 3.4% in Q1 to top the overall pace of retail sales during the quarter across the sector.

