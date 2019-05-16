Roche's entrectinib shows positive action in early-stage cancer study

Preliminary results in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, STARTRK-NG, evaluating Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's entrectinib (RXDX-101) in children and adolescents with treatment-resistant solid tumors with or without NTRK, ROS1 or ALK gene fusions showed a 100% (n=11/11) response rate in subjects with the gene fusions, including five with high-grade tumors in the central nervous system.

Entrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, has Priority Review status in the U.S. for certain NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors and for ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer. The company's marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of August 18.

#ASCO19