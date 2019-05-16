National Grid's full-year results overshadowed by nationalization talk

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) -3.1% pre-market as concern over a decline in earnings for the full year ended March 31 is amplified by proposals to nationalize U.K. energy assets.

The company reports FY 2019 adjusted operating profit fell 2% Y/Y to £3.43B but beat analyst consensus estimate of £3.37B, and expects FY 2020 capex to increase to nearly £5B from £4.5B in the prior year.

The Labor Party's nationalization proposals "would be a massive distraction for the industry and would certainly slow down the progress in terms of things like infrastructure investments," CEO John Pettigrew says.

The proposals would "ultimately increase the cost for customers... we've set out quite clearly that actually we don't think their proposals will be good for customers or good for the decarbonization agenda," the CEO says.

Looking ahead, NGG expects asset growth of ~7% in the near term with annual capital investment of nearly £5B.