Williams' shale gas pipeline project denied key permit by New York regulator

New York's Department of Environmental Conservation denies a key water permit for Williams Cos.' (NYSE:WMB) Northeast Supply Enhancement shale gas pipeline project, the latest of several gas proposals in the region that have faced delays.

The state regulator said late yesterday that the pipeline would result in water quality violations, including those caused by kicking up hazardous metals and disturbing seabed habitats; the denial was “without prejudice,” meaning WMB can reapply.

Environmental groups have argued that Northeast Supply Enhancement - which would add pipeline segments in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey to an existing Williams system - is unnecessary and would further New York's reliance on fossil fuels; WMB and one of its customers, National Grid, say the project is needed to meet demand during the winter months.

The proposed Constitution pipeline, also a WMB project, remains stalled after failing to obtain a water permit from New York.