Senior Housing begins asset sales under disposition plan

Senior Housing Properties (NASDAQ:SNH) sells four properties for a total of $24.1M as part of the company's plan to sell up to $900M of assets as it restructures its business arrangements with Five Star Senior Living.

Sells a two-story 15,647 square-foot medical office building in Thornton, CO, and three skilled nursing facilities in Van Nuys, CA; LaSalette, CA; and Thousand Oaks, CA, with a total of 276 units.

