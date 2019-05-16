CoreCivic gets ICE contract to restart detention center in New Mexico

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) will activate the 910-bed Torrance County Detention Facility under a new management contract with the county in New Mexico and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The new contract has an initial term of 60 months with unlimited extension options upon mutual agreement.

The company expects to begin accepting ICE detainee populations into the facility in Q3 2019.

After the activation process, the new contract is expected to generate ~$25M-$30M in annualized revenue.

Doesn't see material impact on per-share results for 2019.

Expects tor report start-up expenses as a special item in calculating adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, and normalized FFO.

