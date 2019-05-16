ShiftPixy to unveil self-delivery platform

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) says it will introduce its self-delivery strategy and accompanying technology at the 2019 National Restaurant Association Show taking place May 18-21 in Chicago.

“ShiftPixy has crafted an innovative extension of our human capital engagement with multi-unit restaurant operators to allow them to deliver their own mobile orders," previews ShiftPixy CEO Scott Absher,

ShiftPixy says its innovative solution will allow operators to recover lost profit on every order with no expensive investments in technology.

PIXY +6.44% premarket to $0.83.

Source: Press Release