Santos buys into Exxon-led Papua New Guinea gas field for $187M

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) agrees to sell down its holding in Papua New Guinea's P’nyang gas field to Santos (OTCPK:STOSF), giving the Australian company a stake in the field that will help feed an expansion of XOM's PNG LNG project.

Santos says it is purchasing a 14.3% stake from existing partners in P'nyang, including Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) and JX Nippon but mostly from XOM, for $187M.

Oil Search says it will receive $21.6M for selling off a 1.65% stake in P’nyang to Santos, bringing its holding to 36.86%; XOM also will hold a 36.86% stake in the venture after the deal, selling ~12% of its stake to Santos.