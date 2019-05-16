Rigel begins patient enrollment in late-stage AHIA study

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) has enrolled first patient in a Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate in warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA).

The trial protocol calls for ~80 patients in a 24-week study with topline results projected for early 2021.

The primary endpoint will be a durable hemoglobin response by week 24, defined as Hgb > 10 g/dL and > 2 g/dL greater than baseline.

Currently, fostamatinib is commercially available in U.S. under the brand name TAVALISSE.

Rigel also announced the resignation of Anne-Marie Duliege, Executive VP and CMO, effective August 31. A search for successor is underway.