Aduro bails on BION-1301 in multiple myeloma; shares down 7% premarket

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) slips 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that will not proceed with the Phase 2 part of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating APRIL pathway candidate BION-1301 in multiple myeloma due to the "emergence of transformative therapeutic options" for these patients. It is working with key opinion leaders to assess an appropriate direction for the program.

It will continue developing BION-1301 for IgA nephropathy. The first cohort in a Phase 1 study has been cleared for recruitment.

