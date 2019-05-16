Freddie sees steady growth in housing market

Low mortgage rates, a strong labor market, and modest wage growth should help fuel steady housing market growth, according to Freddie Mac.

Sees 30-year fixed-rate mortgage to average 4.3% for 2019 vs. 4.5% for 2018.

Housing starts forecast remains unchanged; downward revisions to January and February data effectively lower the 2019 forecast to 1.26M units.

Sees total homes sales reaching 5.98M units in 2019, surpassing 2018 levels, with most of the increase expected to be from existing home sales.

House price appreciation forecast ticked up and is now expected to rise to 3.6% this year.

Meanwhile, Redfin says U.S. home prices grew 2.8% in April to a median of $307,600, a rebound from March's slight annual price decline and a more sustainable level of price growth than the 7%-9% price increases early in 2018.

