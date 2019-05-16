FDA accepts Cue Bio's IND for CUE-101; shares up 5% premarket

The FDA has accepted Cue Biopharma's (NASDAQ:CUE) IND application for its lead immuno-oncology candidate, CUE-101, an Immuno-STAT biologic, as a potential treatment for HPV-associated cancers.

The primary objectives of the open-label Phase 1 trial, are to assess the safety and tolerability of CUE-101 in patients with recurrent/metastatic HNSCC and to determine the maximum tolerated dose or recommended Phase 2 dose based on markers of biological activity.

With the IND acceptance, Cue Biopharma earns a $2.5M milestone payment from partner LG Chem Life Sciences, as part of their licensing agreement.