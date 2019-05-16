Thyssenkrupp +7% in Germany on potential deal for elevator unit

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) soars in German trade after Reuters reported Finnish firm Kone is assessing the viability of a bid for the German company's €14B ($15.7B) elevators division.

Thyssenkrupp last week abandoned plans to spin off its capital goods business and decided instead to list elevators, its most profitable division.

It is not clear if Kone can fund an all-cash bid and whether or not the deal would face significant anti-trust hurdles similar to Thyssenkrupp’s failed steel joint venture with India’s Tata Steel, according to the report.