Old Dominion reloads buyback program

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) says its board approved a new two-year $350M stock repurchase program.

The new repurchase program will commence upon the expiration of the current two-year repurchase program, which was announced in May of last year.

The remaining authorization under the current repurchase program was $48.5M as of May 15.

"While our primary focus continues to be investing in strategic assets that promote the long-term growth of our business, our strong profitability, cash flows, and capital structure enable us to return more capital to our shareholders. Our dividend program and continued stock repurchases demonstrate our commitment to long-term shareholder value and confidence in the future of Old Dominion," says Old Dominion CEO Greg Gantt.

Source: Press Release