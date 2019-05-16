Amgen slips 1% premarket on AMG 510 data

Investors appear underwhelmed with preliminary early-stage data on Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) KRAS G12C inhibitor AMG 510 in solid tumors. The results were released in an abstract to be presented at ASCO in early June.

22 subjects were enrolled in a Phase 1 open-label study. 17 had received at least three prior lines of therapy. The response rate in nine evaluable patients was 11% (n=1/9) (partial response) while six showed stable cancer, implying a disease control rate of 78% (n=7/9). Two patients progressed.

Shares are down 1% premarket on light volume.

#ASCO19