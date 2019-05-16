Acorn to lighten stake in Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) discloses that majority shareholder Acorn Holdings intends to sell a portion of its shares (estimated at 47M) in the company.

Acorn indicated that its decision was motivated by a desire from KDP management to provide additional liquidity to the market. The sale will increase the public float of Keurig Dr Pepper to ~20% from ~15% by the end of the year.

Acorn does not intend to sell any additional shares of KDP in the foreseeable future beyond the shares to increase the public float to ~20%.

KDP +1.56% premarket to $30.00.

