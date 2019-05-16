Brazilian court lifts one of two embargoes on key Horsk Hydro plant

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) says a Brazilian federal court lifted one of two production embargoes on its Alunorte aluminum refinery, raising hopes that full production can resume soon.

Alunorte, a key supplier to the aluminum industry, currently operates at half of its capacity following a February 2018 spill that caused regulators and courts to restrict production.

The latest development means the final output restriction could be lifted in a matter of days, Credit Suisse analysts say.

A restart of Alunorte would allow Hydro to ramp up production at its nearby Albras aluminum smelter, which would immediately boost profits, the company said recently.

