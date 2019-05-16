D.R. Horton disclose land, cattle deals with chairman's sons - Bloomberg

D.R. Horton (DHI +0.7% ), the U.S.'s largest homebuilder, spent more than $8M buying property in the past two years from companies led by children of its chairman and CEO and has pacts to buy as much as $114M more from them, Bloomberg reports, citing regulatory filings and interviews.

For one of those such land-banking deals, Chairman and CEO Donald Horton personally lent $77.5M to his two adult sons to finance a land purchase in Arizona; the company also paid the two sons for more than 200 head of cattle.

Under the deals, the sons' firm buys land and DHI agrees to pay the sons' company--R&R Riverview, an annualized return of 16% for an option to buy the land.

D.R. Horton plans to close on some of the land in October and will buy the rest at a later date, resulting in the sons' company taking in an estimated $7M through October and more for whatever they hold for longer.

The large size of the land purchase limits the number of firms that could handle it. Also Donald Horton told Bloomberg that his sons' firm did the deal "cheaper than other people would."

The options to buy the land, though, may be harder for DHI to walk away from because it involves the chairman's sons and it's financed by the chairman's own money.

"Anytime you have a related-party transaction you have to be extra cautious,” said Hovnanian Enterprises CFO Larry Sorsby.

Previously: D.R. Horton sinks 5.7% as year revenue guidance disappoints (Apr. 25 2019)