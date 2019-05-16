Nephros announces $2M private placement

Nephros (OTCQB:NEPH) has completed a private placement in which it sold ~4.4M shares at a purchase price of $0.45/share, resulting in total gross proceeds to the company of $2M.

The private placement was led by the Pessin and Farwell families.

“Our existing investors’ interest enabled us to opportunistically solidify our balance sheet as we prepare to up-list to a national securities exchange and to finalize the development of our water pathogen diagnostic product.” said Daron Evans, President and CEO of Nephros.