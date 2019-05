Semis slide after Huawei ban

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 1.6% in early trading after the White House bans U.S. firms from using telecom gear from Huawei citing national security concerns.

The move means companies like Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) -3.5% might have to apply for U.S. export licenses to continue supplying to Huawei.

The prior ban on ZTE sent semi stocks on a wild ride. Micron (NASDAQ:MU) -2.8% , Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) -4.5% , and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) -6.1% .

Updated to add some Huawei exposure data from Mizuho. Note that Huawei is broadly a major Micron customer: Skyworks, 10%+ (customer); Qualcomm, 10% (customer); Qorvo, 10% to 15%+ (customer); Broadcom (AVGO -2% ), less than 5% (customer); Xilinx, about 10% (exposure); Intel (INTC +0.3% ), about 2% (exposure).

