Takeda down 2% on underwhelming TAK-788 data

Investors appear unmoved with interim data from an open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Takeda's (TAK -2.4% ) oral TKI inhibitor TAK-788 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The results were cited in an abstract that will be presented as ASCO.

At data cutoff, 101 total patients had been treated. 28 patients with EGFR exon 20 insertions received daily doses of 160 mg of TAK-788 in dose escalation and in expansion cohort 1. 24 (86%) remain on treatment. In this subgroup, the response rate (all partials) was 54% (n=14/26) while nine experienced stable cancer, implying a disease control rate of 88% (n=23/26). One patient progressed.

The discontinuation rate in the 160 mg arm was 11%. The most common treatment-related adverse events were diarrhea (85%), rash (43%), nausea (41%), vomiting (30%), decreased appetite (28%) and stomatitis (inflammation of the mouth and lips) (22%).

By comparison, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI -2.6% ) reported a 43% response rate in EGFR exon 20 NSCLC patients for its TKI inhibitor poziotinib (slide #8 in recent presentation).

