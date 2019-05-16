Restaurant Brands called 'best in class' by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer weighs in on Restaurant Brands International's (QSR +1.6% ) target of +40K restaurant units unveiled yesterday during an investor event.

"Assuming SSS maintain +2-3%, this suggests system-sales growth averages mid-to-high-single-digits, which aligns with Street's +6.8% average estimate and would be among best-in class," writes analyst Brian Bittner.

"We see QSR continuing to invest in its brands (e.g. remodels/TH distribution), while maintaining a strong dividend (3% yield) and opportunistically repurchasing stock. M&A is clearly still an important long-term component of the story if the right scalable fast-food brand becomes available," he adds.

QSR is rated by Oppenheimer at Outperform and assigned a price target of $75.

Previously: Restaurant Brands sets growth target (May 15)